Local banks, credit unions promote IRS stimulus check tracking tool

As the first round of federal stimulus payments hit bank accounts Wednesday, local banking officials encouraged members to use a new online tool to track when and how their money will arrive.
And officials advise people to stay vigilant of potential scams relating to the stimulus checks.
"As some of these (payments) come out, so does fraud,” said Marc Silva, Longview branch manager for Columbia Bank. “We just caution people that get a letter, email, anything that says, ‘Oh, you need to do this in order to get your check,’ should call their bank directly and check.”
Neil Zick, president and CEO for Twin Cities Bank in Longview, said customers should remember that the IRS will not contact them directly.
"And more than likely the bank is not going to contact them directly either," he said. "So if they get calls from people that are wanting information about their account, that should throw up a red flag to them."
For most people, the stimulus money will be directly deposited in the same account as their tax refund or social security payment during the next few weeks, said Shelly Buller, chief operating officer of Fibre Federal Credit Union.
If members haven’t set up direct deposit with the IRS, they might get a physical check. Checks will start going out May 4, but may not be fully distributed until September, Buller said.
People can track their checks and update their direct deposit information with the IRS's “Get My Payment” tool.
“Everybody is very interested in knowing when their money is going to be in. We understand that, so no matter who your financial institution is, I think using the IRS website is really the best tool,” Buller said.
Red Canoe Credit Union spokeswoman Amy Davis agreed, saying "the credit union will not have information on future deposit schedules from the IRS or dates when checks will be mailed.”
The IRS asks people to limit their use of the online tool to once a day to avoid bogging down the site.
