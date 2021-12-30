Local author's book on Emmett Till airing on ABC as series

The ABC series “Women of the Movement” airs on television in January. A book written by Longview-born Devery Anderson formed the backbone of some episodes. Anderson also plays a juror in the latter half of the series.

The series, which airs on Jan. 6, 13 and 20 on ABC and will stream on Hulu the day after, is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till. The three-week limited series stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant. There have been several red carpet premieres already.

According to a series press release, “Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in Jim Crow Mississippi, chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.”

In 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy from Chicago, was kidnapped from his uncle’s house, beaten and lynched for an alleged flirtation at a country store in Money, Miss. Till’s body was discovered weighted down in the Tallahatchie River three days after his kidnapping. The two men suspected of the murder were found not guilty in court. A year later they publicly admitted they killed Till, but they were protected from prosecution by the double jeopardy standard that a person cannot be tried twice for the same crime.

After he learned of Till’s murder in 1994, Anderson said the case, and the book that came out of his research, became his passion. Born and raised in Longview, Anderson moved to Utah that same year after being laid off from Reynolds Metals. The plant later closed permanently.

“In the next 10 years I took several trips to the south and Chicago and was doing so much to get the book done because I wanted to write a very comprehensive book and I wanted to correct a lot of the myths associated with the case,” he said.

He interviewed Till-Mobley for the first time in 1996, and kept a friendship with her until her death in 2003, Anderson said. That friendship shifted the project away from “just being a historical moment.”

“It became very personal to me as I came to know her and met other family members over time,” Anderson said.

In 2015, Anderson’s book, “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement,” was published by the University Press of Mississippi to widespread acclaim. It still is considered the definitive work on the case, he said.

“The Emmett Till case had been such an important case in the civil rights history, and some people had written about it, but there wasn’t anything that told the story in full,” he said.

He included information from when the U.S. Justice Department reopened the case in 2004. The case was reopened again more recently in 2017, but was again closed this year without change.

“I knew it would get some attention being the first book that tried to tell the story comprehensively,” Anderson said, and he was the “first one so far to write the details about the investigation.”

“For all of that I knew it would get attention, but I didn’t see Hollywood coming,” he said.

In 2016, HBO started talks with Anderson about making a miniseries based on the book, but in the summer of 2017 HBO decided not to move forward with the project. The producer kept looking, Anderson said, and in ABC showed interest in 2019.

“A year later they green lit the project in August 2020, and after that it just moved quickly. Within seven or eight months it was all filmed and now it airs in January,” Anderson said. “It’s all exciting.”

At first, his only official involvement was he wrote the book. However, COVID-19 rules meant nobody besides essential staff would be allowed on set to watch the filming, and Anderson wanted to see the book and case he had researched for decades come to life.

“I knew if I wanted to see any of it get filmed I had to be in it somehow,” he said. “I knew for the courtroom they would need a lot of extras, people to be jurors and sit in the gallery. I thought if I sat in the gallery, those people would change every day, but the jurors would stay the same. If I could be a juror I knew I could be there for the entire trial.”

He sent in an audition tape and was selected. While at first he had a line, it was cut from the final version. Still, Anderson said, it was worth it to see the trial filmed. The original county courthouse where the murder trial took place recently was restored back to how it looked in 1955 for Till’s case.

“To sit where the jurors sat and see the defendants sitting where they sat and the witnesses, it was just like reliving that,” Anderson said. “For so many years I had pictured that murder trial in my head and to be there and live through so much of it re-enacted was surreal. There are no words to describe what it was like being there.”

