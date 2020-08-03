Local artisans plan co-op boutique for vendors in Downtown Longview

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of local artisans wants to open a co-operative storefront in Downtown Longview to help other crafters bring their businesses out of the kitchen or craft room and into a brick and mortar shop.

At least three Cowlitz County crafters have signed on to be part of Kitsch on Commerce, and two more are tentatively interested, said Katie Rose, a partner in the co-op. The group would like 10 confirmed partners before officially opening, said Rose, a Toutle resident who has been selling her sewn goods at local bazaars for about 12 years.

“Several of us have been doing different vendor-type things. … But we decided it might be fun to try to pool our efforts to have a storefront, especially during this time (the COVID-19 pandemic) when the bazaars won’t be running the same as they have in the past,” Rose told TDN last week.

The plan is to share rent costs and establish a rotating schedule for working in the shop.

“They’ve decided if you split the cost of rent amongst many, it becomes incredibly affordable. Then you can rotate through shifts, depending on how many people are in there, and you only have to work the store once a week,” said Lindsey Cope, president of the Longview Downtowners, which advertised for the co-op last month.