Local artisans plan co-op boutique for vendors in Downtown Longview

A group of local artisans wants to open a co-operative storefront in Downtown Longview to help other crafters bring their businesses out of the kitchen or craft room and into a brick and mortar shop.
At least three Cowlitz County crafters have signed on to be part of Kitsch on Commerce, and two more are tentatively interested, said Katie Rose, a partner in the co-op. The group would like 10 confirmed partners before officially opening, said Rose, a Toutle resident who has been selling her sewn goods at local bazaars for about 12 years.
“Several of us have been doing different vendor-type things. … But we decided it might be fun to try to pool our efforts to have a storefront, especially during this time (the COVID-19 pandemic) when the bazaars won’t be running the same as they have in the past,” Rose told TDN last week.
The plan is to share rent costs and establish a rotating schedule for working in the shop.
“They’ve decided if you split the cost of rent amongst many, it becomes incredibly affordable. Then you can rotate through shifts, depending on how many people are in there, and you only have to work the store once a week,” said Lindsey Cope, president of the Longview Downtowners, which advertised for the co-op last month.
Rose estimated that rent would be about $200 a month if split 10 ways. But the group is still working out the details before announcing a specific location and rent costs for the shop.
Once open, the store would likely operate four days a week, so each partner would have to work just about two shifts per month.
“This would be an opportunity to get these businesses off their kitchen table and out of their garage to market as having their own storefront in a reasonably trafficked area of Longview,” Cope said of the co-op. “It will take up one of the vacancies we’ve had (downtown), and it will give them all an opportunity to get a taste of regular retail.”
Fees for a vendor booth at an antique store can run $60 to $125, Rose said. And usually those shops take a small percentage of each vendor’s sales.
Kitsch on Commerce would not subtract additional fees, Rose said.
Also unlike most vendor co-ops or antique stores, Kitsch on Commerce won’t separate the vendors into individual “booths.” Instead, all of the products will be “commingled” like a boutique, Rose said.
Products so far include refurbished antique furniture, specialty T-shirts, jewelry, papercrafts and sewn goods such as stuffed animals and ponchos.
Rose said the juried co-op is “pretty open” to adding a variety of other items, but each vendor must be “truly crafts, artisans or vintage.” The co-op is not accepting partners with direct sales businesses such as Avon or Scentsy.
“We actually have an application and then a contract (for partners). But none of it is really scary. We are asking that … you show up to work a shift and pay part of the rent,” Rose said.
She said the group also envisions offering a workshop space in the back of the store for the partners to use, as well as room to host craft classes or guest speakers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.