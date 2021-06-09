Live performances return to Longview, Woodland theaters

The May 21 performance at the Columbia Theatre Association in Longview returned a familiar feeling to the facility — reactions from a live audience.

California comedian Ellis Rodriguez presented the theater’s first in-person performance since the facility closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Columbia Theatre Association — like Stageworks Northwest Theatre in Longview and Love Street Playhouse in Woodland — have been closed for more than a year.

Columbia Theatre staff have filmed and streamed performances from the facility online, but haven’t allowed viewers to watch live due to state restrictions to protect attendees from the airborne coronavirus.

General Manager Kelly Ragsdale said she might have been overly enthusiastic to greet the first performance’s roughly 115 attendees as they walked through the door.

“I was so excited to be in the house with our volunteers, watching our patrons come in,” she said. “I think we were scaring people.”

Friday and Sunday Longview’s Luminary Dance Academy hosts recitals at the theater, and Portland-based comedian Tyler Boeh takes the stage June 18.