List of closures, cancellations continues expanding

• Community Arts Workshop at Lower Columbia CAP closed until further notice.

• Youth and Family Link programs.

• YMCA closed.

• Kelso and Longview senior centers are closing and suspending activities.

• Longview-Kelso Community Concerts has indefinitely postponed its March 29 Sons of Serendip concert.

Services changed or disrupted:

• The Longview, Kelso, Kalama, Castle Rock and Woodland libraries are closed until further notice.

• WSDOT has suspended its free coffee volunteer program at safety rest areas until further notice.

• Cowlitz PUD will close its public lobby effective Monday. The utility will maintain regular staffing and hours for customer service available at the drive-thru window, by phone or online.

• The City of Rainier will restrict public access to city offices. The city asks residents to pay utility bills online, by mail or in the drop box outside of City Hall. Payment due dates for this billing cycle have been extended to May 1.