Limited local locations to participate in Drug Take Back Day Saturday
Limited local locations to participate in Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Drug take back day

Although many police stations aren't participating in Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day because of COVID-19, residents still have options to dispose of unused or expired drugs. 

The event is held by the U.S., Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) nationwide and allows people to safely and anonymously dispose of medications to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. 

Last October, 882,920 pounds of unused, unwanted and expired medications were collected nationwide, according to the DEA. 

The Longview Police Department lobby has been closed because of COVID-19 and the agency won't be opening its doors this Saturday. 

Kelso Police Department won't be open Saturday, but people can call ahead and drop off unwanted medication for disposal during regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

The Kalama Police Department will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the Take Back event. Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office in Cathlamet will also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.  

Castle Rock Police Department is holding a "drive in and drop off" Take Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to remove pills from their prescription bottles and place them in a plastic bag. Liquids, inhalers and needles won't be accepted. 

