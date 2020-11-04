Like other 19th District Republicans, Wilson on track for victory

The Olympia tenure of long-time lawmaker and moderate Democrat Dean Takko may have succumbed to a red wave that swept across Southwest Washington on Tuesday.
Following patterns set in other races in the 19th District, Longview Republican Jeff Wilson was on track to an upset victory over Takko in the 19th District State Senate.
In Tuesday night’s incomplete, unofficial election returns, Wilson had 53.4% of the vote, while Takko had 46.5%. The ballot count for Wilson totaled 32,562 to Takko's 28,383. Wilson proved even more popular in Cowlitz County, where both men reside. He received nearly 55% approval, or 16,200 votes.
“I’m behind. Certainly I wish it were the other way,” Takko told TDN Tuesday night.
Wilson said he’s “not at any point to declare a victory, but the results certainly look positive.”
“I’m conservative enough to wait and see until the election finishes up here. … There’s no secret formula to predict this, but the indicators are very strong,” Wilson said.
According to a Wednesday afternoon estimate from the Secretary of State’s Office, there were about 11,450 ballots left to count in the five-county district, which includes parts of Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Wahkiakum and Pacific countries.
Wilson’s lead follows suit with the early results in two races within the 19th District. Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh and newcomer Joel McEntire, both Republican candidates vying for a spot in the House of Representatives, also held leads Tuesday night.
Wilson, 60, ran on a platform of change and transparency. He sais he wants to restore the voice of the voters in Olympia.
“Now I feel confident that I spent so much time interacting with people in each of the communities of the 19th District,” Wilson said. “It’s a vast area, but there are stories we are told over and over, and I think it was just time for a change to represent their voice. It’s very encouraging.”
A relative newcomer to the political arena, Wilson leans on his experience as a Port of Longview commissioner. Since his election to the seat in 2015, he has outspokenly pushed to lower the port’s property tax rate, which has dropped 53% in the last five years.
He will step down from his port commissioner seat to dedicate his time and attention to the four-year term in the state Senate, he said.
Takko, 71, has served in the state Legislature for 15-years, including one term in the Senate. A self-described moderate, Takko said he tried to leverage his voice as a "rural Democrat" to work within the majority party to pass laws that benefited the 19th District.
“I don’t know that the district has really changed (politically). I think there are just some things that came together at the same time,” Takko said.
He pointed to a decline in the historical labor vote due to automation and other changes in local paper mills; frustration over the state’s lockdown response to COVID-19, despite a low case count locally; and opposition to a comprehensive sexual education bill he co-sponsored last session.
Takko said he saw several counter ads emphasizing his vote for the sex ed bill, and many of those flyers painted a misleading picture of the law and a negative image of him. Still, he wouldn’t change his vote given the chance, he said.
“You can spin those things all you want, but the vote was a good vote,” Takko said. “if it saves one child that is being molested by somebody because they tell someone and something is done about it, I will feel happy I took that vote.”
