Like other 19th District Republicans, Wilson on track for victory

Wilson’s lead follows suit with the early results in two races within the 19th District. Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh and newcomer Joel McEntire, both Republican candidates vying for a spot in the House of Representatives, also held leads Tuesday night.

Wilson, 60, ran on a platform of change and transparency. He sais he wants to restore the voice of the voters in Olympia.

“Now I feel confident that I spent so much time interacting with people in each of the communities of the 19th District,” Wilson said. “It’s a vast area, but there are stories we are told over and over, and I think it was just time for a change to represent their voice. It’s very encouraging.”

A relative newcomer to the political arena, Wilson leans on his experience as a Port of Longview commissioner. Since his election to the seat in 2015, he has outspokenly pushed to lower the port’s property tax rate, which has dropped 53% in the last five years.

He will step down from his port commissioner seat to dedicate his time and attention to the four-year term in the state Senate, he said.