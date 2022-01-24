Light winds could create poor air quality through Wednesday in Cowlitz County

Weather experts say weak winds won’t circulate fresh air early this week in Cowlitz County, resulting in fog and possibly poor air quality, the latter of which could affect people’s breathing.

The National Weather Service’s Portland office has issued an air stagnation advisory through 4 p.m. Wednesday for Cowlitz County’s Interstate 5 corridor. A dense fog advisory, also due to the air stagnation, was in effect from about 1:30 a.m. to noon Monday.

A high pressure system is forecasted to linger over Cowlitz County this week, preventing rain and wind to clear particulates such as smoke and dust from the air.

“When high pressure sits over the area, it acts like a blanket,” said NWS Portland Meteorologist Clinton Rockey.

That blanket will cover people at elevations lower than 2,000 feet in Cowlitz County, he added. People in those valleys will experience the most stagnant air, he said, which will only be slightly visible during the morning when fog could occur or during the day when a slight haze may be seen.

Air quality

The national air quality website AirNow reports the air quality for parts of Portland and Vancouver Monday morning were at the organization’s second-lowest level of moderate, indicating people sensitive to air pollution may be at risk. At the same time, the air level for Cowlitz County was at the organization’s lowest concern maker, indicating little or no risk.

Weather experts suggest no outdoor burning and limited residential burning should occur during this time, but there were no burn bans issued in Cowlitz County as of Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says prolonged air stagnation can keep pollutants closer to the ground, and closer to people. Poor air quality can lead to coughing, reduced lung function, asthma attacks and heart attacks, according to AirNow.

Human and natural activity like driving cars and forest fires create these particulates and weather can clear or exacerbate them, meteorologists say.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.