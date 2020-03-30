Licensing offices to close Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns

“The safety and health of both employees and customers is paramount. Sanitation products continue to be difficult to purchase and ensuring appropriate social distancing during in-person transactions is difficult,” Teresa Berntsen, Director of the Department of Licensing, said in a prepared statement.

People can renew licenses, identification cards or vehicle registrations online, she added. Many rules have been relaxed to accommodate online services. Persons under age 24 and over 70 may renew online for the next 30 days, or longer if deemed necessary. Additionally, DOL is also suspending the requirement to visit a licensing office every other renewal.