Lexington yard sales are a hit

Some yards had a few dozen shoppers perusing items at once, though most had only a few shoppers passing through at a time. The sales were more spread out this year because not every house participated, Cram said.

“We wanted to cover our bases so that we could still do it,” Cram said. “We feel like we’ve had more of a turnout than typical, but it’s been spread out.”

Cram’s sale had already made more than $600 by 11:30 a.m., and shoppers were still streaming through to peruse board games, clothes, face masks and other items. Shoppers rubbed their hands with hand sanitizer while checking out.

Breanna Hansen, a frequent garage sale shopper, was perusing children’s clothing at Cram’s sale. Hansen has a 10-year-old and a four-year-old, and with how quickly they grow it makes sense to buy their clothes used, she said.

With the economy battered by COVID-19 closures in the last few months, Hansen, 31 said the Lexington yard sales are also a good chance for people to make some extra money or buy things they need on a budget.

Hansen said she felt safe shopping at the yard sales Friday in part because the sales were outdoors and many people, herself included, were wearing masks.