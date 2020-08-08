Lexington yard sales are a hit

Ripped jeans. Paintings. Toy guitars. Antique jars. From sandals and candles to an old basketball, the Lexington yard sales had something for all.
There were flower pots and wall clocks, model planes and board games. And there were new items not seen in the past, like Lysol, hand sanitizer and homemade face masks.
Hundreds of shoppers were were out on a sunny Friday morning for the Lexington Community Yard Sale, made up of dozens of houses’ individual sales across the neighborhood.
Most houses had signs asking shoppers to wear face masks and practice social distancing, and many offered hand sanitizer. The event went ahead despite wariness from County health officials, who said this week they preferred people not go out to garage sales, which are technically classified as gatherings, amid COVID-19.
Organizer Crystal Cram, who founded the event several years ago, said she and other yard sellers were asking shoppers to wear masks. Roughly half of the shoppers in Lexington on Friday morning did so.
Cram said she felt comfortable holding the event this year in large part because it was outside. (Indoor spaces are more risky than outdoor spaces for the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC, because it’s harder for people to spread out, and there is less ventilation.)
Some yards had a few dozen shoppers perusing items at once, though most had only a few shoppers passing through at a time. The sales were more spread out this year because not every house participated, Cram said.
“We wanted to cover our bases so that we could still do it,” Cram said. “We feel like we’ve had more of a turnout than typical, but it’s been spread out.”
Cram’s sale had already made more than $600 by 11:30 a.m., and shoppers were still streaming through to peruse board games, clothes, face masks and other items. Shoppers rubbed their hands with hand sanitizer while checking out.
Breanna Hansen, a frequent garage sale shopper, was perusing children’s clothing at Cram’s sale. Hansen has a 10-year-old and a four-year-old, and with how quickly they grow it makes sense to buy their clothes used, she said.
With the economy battered by COVID-19 closures in the last few months, Hansen, 31 said the Lexington yard sales are also a good chance for people to make some extra money or buy things they need on a budget.
Hansen said she felt safe shopping at the yard sales Friday in part because the sales were outdoors and many people, herself included, were wearing masks.
And “you’re not contained to one area,” Hansen said. “You can walk around.”
Penny Kinsey, a volunteer with Cowlitz County Search and Rescue, was selling camouflage and high-visibility gear to raise money for the all-volunteer, non-profit group. She’d made about $600 already before noon and had hand sanitizer for shoppers.
People are tired of being indoors and are itching to socialize, Kinsey said, and many houses are likely trying to get rid of stuff they’ve accumulated since the pandemic struck.
Summer events from the Castle Rock Community Fair to Longview’s Go 4th Festival have been cancelled this year out of concerns of spreading COVID-19. Organizers with the Terry-Taylor-Northlake neighborhood garage sale, usually held the first Saturday in August, canceled this year’s event in May, citing the gathering restrictions and other state safety rules.
Meanwhile, individual garage and yard sales have popped up across Kelso and Longview in recent months.
Yordi Fuentes, a 24-year-old Longview resident, was happy to see Friday’s event wasn’t cancelled. He bought some grilling equipment and was on the lookout for tools at the yard sales.
“It’s nice to see a lot of people are following the restrictions, wearing the masks, following social distancing,” Fuentes said. “It’s really nice just to get out of the house and actually see people. For a while it was kind of depressing. I think it really makes everybody appreciate their neighbors and their family a little bit more.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.