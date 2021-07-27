 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington fire station holds open house a year after opening
0 comments

Lexington fire station holds open house a year after opening

{{featured_button_text}}
Lexington station

The Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lexington station opened in April 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

An open house for the Kelso fire department's newest station takes place Aug. 7, more than a year after the building opened.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue opened its Lexington station in April 2020, but could not hold an open house because of the pandemic.

The event is set to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lexington station, 1796 West Side Highway, Kelso. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News