Lexington fire station holds open house a year after opening

An open house for the Kelso fire department's newest station takes place Aug. 7, more than a year after the building opened.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue opened its Lexington station in April 2020, but could not hold an open house because of the pandemic.
The event is set to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lexington station, 1796 West Side Highway, Kelso.
