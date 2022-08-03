Lexington fire destroys home Tuesday after vehicle ignites from someone welding the exhaust

KELSO — A fire broke out while a man was working on his car Tuesday afternoon in Kelso, killing two cats, destroying his home and displacing him and another person.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reports crews responded to a residential fire around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Louis Street in the Lexington neighborhood of Kelso. The department says 911 callers reported flames and explosions from the area during the early part of the fire.

When crews arrived within three minutes, the garage and two vehicles were ablaze.

An overhead power line connected to the home burnt and blocked additional fire engines, the department reports. The powerline was detached by the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, but ignited grass fires once hitting the ground on a nearby property.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue had two fire engines, a ladder truck and water tender at the scene, and crews requested another fire engine from the Longview Fire Department.

The homeowner said he was welding the exhaust on a vehicle under a carport when a fire started under the car. The flammable liquids and gasses caused the fire to spread to the home quickly, Cowlitz 2 reports.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary housing and medication for the residents, as the home is considered a total loss, Cowlitz 2 reports.