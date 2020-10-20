Lexington Elementary seeks neighborhood help with traffic management plan

With the new Lexington Elementary school about nine months from completion, the Kelso School District is asking local families to help shape the transportation plan through a survey and a virtual open house.
The survey will include images, videos and questions about transportation options, guidelines for walking, biking, buses and cars, employee parking, specials events and communication, according to a district press release.
School families and people living in the area are encouraged to fill it out.
The intent of the plan is to help reduce traffic congestion, because the “high volume of cars during arrival and dismissal can result in congestion, delays and frustration, in addition to safety risks for those walking and cycling to and from school,” according to the draft transportation management plan.
“We would like to develop a culture for our school that reduces car trips and supports non-driving or other high- or higher-capacity transportation choices,” the draft plan said.
In a press release, Superintendent Mary Beth Tack added that “we are committed to working in partnership with the school community to ensure safe trips to and from school every day. Together, we can ensure safety, minimize congestion and create a neighborly environment for everyone in the school community.”
The survey opened Monday and will run through Nov. 8. According to a district press release, the survey will take 10 to 25 minutes depending on how people respond.
It incudes videos explaining different routes to school and asking school parents if they had any concerns or comments about each mode of transportation. It also asks families to guess how their students will likely come to school each morning. Check the district website for the link.
The virtual open house will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Use this link or check the district website to attend the presentation and Q&A session.
Lexington elementary will hold 950 students and will replace Beacon Hill and Catlin elementaries. Work on the Lexington school started in February with soil stabilization work and is on track to be finished next July. The budget is about $35.5 million, including $11 million in state matching funds, and the project is part of the $98.6 million bond measure voters approved in February 2018.
Part of the draft plan includes having staff at the family pick-up and drop-off zone, school bus pick-up and drop-off zone, school frontages and access driveways during peak arrival and dismissal times.
The plan suggests forming “walking school buses,” or groups of children that all walk to school together with an adult, as well as biking groups or a carpool to help reduce congestion and help the environment.
“As a family, knowing and being comfortable with multiple ways of getting to and from school can also provide flexibility when plans change unexpectedly,” the draft plan said.
The district plans to provide school-bus service to students who live along Lexington Avenue and within the Cimarron Mobile Home Park, as there are not safe sidewalks, as well as all students who live outside the walking zone.
The walking zone is roughly from the school to Villa Street and Sparks Drive, then out to Westside Highway. It includes Lexington Avenue, Westminster Drive, Wyatt Drive, Leif Drive and Rainbow Way, according to the draft plan.
The plan also asks that cars only use Sparks Drive when dropping off or picking up students to reduce traffic. And for large events that could bring more cars than usual to the neighborhood, the draft plan said the school would communicate with the neighborhood prior to the event.
“Prior to the beginning of each school year, a School-Event Neighborhood Communication notice will be developed to inform nearby neighbors of events during the year,” the draft plan said.
The notice will include dates, times and a rough magnitude of attendance, as well as contact information for a school official to neighbors can report concerns or issues to, according to the draft plan.
Further, the district is putting together a Transportation Management Committee to periodically review access, circulation, school-related congestion and safety. That committee will be made up of neighbors, school employees, PTA representatives and family members, according to the draft plan.
The Kelso School District’s Chief Financial and Operations Officer Scott Westlund said the online survey and open house are “intended to foster awareness and provide specific guidance to the Lexington school community with a focus on safety, reducing traffic congestion and minimizing parking issues that could affect the surrounding neighborhood.”
