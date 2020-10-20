Lexington Elementary seeks neighborhood help with traffic management plan

The plan suggests forming “walking school buses,” or groups of children that all walk to school together with an adult, as well as biking groups or a carpool to help reduce congestion and help the environment.

“As a family, knowing and being comfortable with multiple ways of getting to and from school can also provide flexibility when plans change unexpectedly,” the draft plan said.

The district plans to provide school-bus service to students who live along Lexington Avenue and within the Cimarron Mobile Home Park, as there are not safe sidewalks, as well as all students who live outside the walking zone.

The walking zone is roughly from the school to Villa Street and Sparks Drive, then out to Westside Highway. It includes Lexington Avenue, Westminster Drive, Wyatt Drive, Leif Drive and Rainbow Way, according to the draft plan.

The plan also asks that cars only use Sparks Drive when dropping off or picking up students to reduce traffic. And for large events that could bring more cars than usual to the neighborhood, the draft plan said the school would communicate with the neighborhood prior to the event.