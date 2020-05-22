Cowlitz approves Phase 2 application; state OK's three more counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners, also acting as the Board of Health, Friday morning approved the county's plan to apply for Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-step reopening plan.

The county will send the application to the state today and officials hope to receive a response by early next week.

The state health department Friday approved Lewis, Adams, Grays Harbor and Spokane counties for Phase 2.

A total of 14 of Washington's 39 counties now have been approved for Phase 2: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Lincoln, Lewis, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman.

Eleven counties are eligible to apply for a variance to move to Phase 2: Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grant, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, San Juan and Thurston. Cowlitz Couinty officials were meeting Friday morning to assemble the county's application to move to Phase 2.

To apply, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commission/council.