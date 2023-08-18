The Lewis River Golf Course, east of Woodland, plans to host its first annual fantasy festival next month with games, music, camping and more.

The Realms Unknown Festival is set to run Sept. 8-10 and will center around an interactive quest.

Patrons will build characters and participate in challenges, like riddles, to win keys, according to a press release from the golf course. Winning three realm keys will give patrons the opportunity to solve a final puzzle and be declared "Key Master of the Portals."

Along with the main quest, the festival will have themed taverns, games, live music and other entertainers. People can also camp at the festival, and weekend passes are available.

For those interested in getting involved, Realms Unknown is accepting applications for food and craft vendors, performers and installations. Volunteer positions are also available for anyone 18 and over, or for 14-17-year-olds accompanied by a legal guardian. Applications can be found at therealmsunknown.com.

According to the press release, the festival is planned to feature musical performances by Abney Park, Stellamara, Alexander James Adams, Hot Club Sandwich, Pyrettes, Bedford Slim and Adam Hurst. Other special entertainment guests include The Seattle Knights, Outrageous Fortune, The Whimsical Wish Wagon, Una the Mermaid, Dreamland Ponies and Dragon Theater Puppets.

The golf course was purchased by Princess Cheese LLC October 2021 with plans to “reinvest in its recreational character,” according to the press release.

If you go What: Realms Unknown Festival, with games, music, vendors, camping and more. When: Sept. 8-10. Where: 3209 Old Lewis River Rd., Woodland . Cost: Day passes range from $20-30, with discounts for seniors, military and SNAP recipients. Ages 5 and under are free. Info: therealmsunknown.com