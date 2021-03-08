Lewis County, timber companies sue Fish and Wildlife to overturn pause on spotted owl habitat reduction

Proposed on Aug. 11, 2020, the original version of the rule would have excluded 204,653 acres in 15 counties in Oregon from the species’ designated critical habitat. However, the final version excluded more than 15 times the acreage, about 3.5 million acres in 14 counties in Washington, 21 counties in Oregon and 10 counties in California.

“The additional areas excluded in the final rule ... and the rationale for the additional exclusions were not presented to the public for notice and comment,” the announcement said. The effective date of the rule was extended from March 16 to April 30 as the Service reviews the change and allows the public to comment.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges the Service failed to provide a lawful justification for the delay, nor did it provide the public with notice or opportunity to comment, which violates the Administrative Procedure Act. It calls for the U.S. District Court to vacate the delay and declare the 2021 rule effective as of March 16.