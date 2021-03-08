Lewis County, timber companies sue Fish and Wildlife to overturn pause on spotted owl habitat reduction

Lewis County, the American Forest Resource Council and several other groups have sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after the Biden administration paused a plan to open up 3.5 million acres of protected habitat for the endangered northern spotted owl.
The plan was finalized in the last days of Donald Trump's presidency and would have gone into effect March 16, allowing logging and other commercial activities.
The American Forest Resource Council announced Friday evening it had joined the Association of O&C Counties and Oregon’s Douglas County, Washington’s Lewis and Skamania Counties and California’s Siskiyou County in challenging the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s delay in implementing the 2021 critical habitat designation for the northern spotted owl.
According to a March 2 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announcement, President Joe Biden's administration issued a memorandum on inauguration day, Jan. 20, instructing federal agencies to consider postponing the effective date of any rules that had not yet taken effect, to allow time for additional review. The rule affecting the owl habitat is included under that memo.
The rule, 86 FR 4820, was published in final form Jan. 15. The service said a review of the rule “is particularly warranted because of the considerable change between the proposed rule and the final rule.”
Proposed on Aug. 11, 2020, the original version of the rule would have excluded 204,653 acres in 15 counties in Oregon from the species’ designated critical habitat. However, the final version excluded more than 15 times the acreage, about 3.5 million acres in 14 counties in Washington, 21 counties in Oregon and 10 counties in California.
“The additional areas excluded in the final rule ... and the rationale for the additional exclusions were not presented to the public for notice and comment,” the announcement said. The effective date of the rule was extended from March 16 to April 30 as the Service reviews the change and allows the public to comment.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges the Service failed to provide a lawful justification for the delay, nor did it provide the public with notice or opportunity to comment, which violates the Administrative Procedure Act. It calls for the U.S. District Court to vacate the delay and declare the 2021 rule effective as of March 16.
“We do not understand why the Service continues to ignore the Supreme Court and try to lock up almost a million acres of non-habitat that are of no use to the owl,” American Forest Resource Council General Counsel Lawson Fite is quotedin the press release. “We believe agencies and officials regardless of party must follow the law.”
The Service justified its delay for additional review under the "good-cause" exception provided in the Administrative Procedure Act.
“We have determined that good cause exists to forgo the requirements to provide prior notice and an opportunity for public comment on this 45-day delay,” according to the March 2 announcement.
The Service said it is reviewing whether the rulemaking was “procedurally adequate” and if the public had “fair notice and an opportunity to comment on the expansive change in both location and amount of areas excluded from critical habitat, as well as the rationale for those changes.”
According to the Service announcement, it will ”gather information to determine whether any further steps should be undertaken, including whether there is a need to postpone the effective date further to give us additional time to reconsider the rule.”
During the original comment period, the Service received 572 public comment letters about the 204,653 acres proposed for exclusion. It is holding a new comment period for the 3.5 million acre exclusion.
The lawsuit also alleges those lands have forest that is not suitable habitat for the owl, which prefers old-growth forests.
An American Forest Resource Council press release notes the 3.5 million acres are "not habitat for the owl and have been set aside for timber production under the Northwest Forest Plan and federal law," and that Pacific Northwest communities have lost over a billion dollars and a thousand family-wage jobs due to the designation as protected land.
More than 274,000 acres of designated critical habitat lie in federal land within Lewis County, according to the lawsuit, and “the increased timber production capacity on these lands would provide an economic boost to Lewis County.”
The 2021 rule is set to mostly reverse a 2012 habitat designation that designated 9.6 million acres in Washington, Oregon and California as critical habitat, mostly barring logging from occurring on the lands.
The American Forest Resource Council was part of a coalition of business, labor and counties that sued over the 2012 habitat designation, causing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to re-evaluate the owl’s critical habitat in April 2020.
That re-evaluation culminated in the 2021 rule, which would give the owl 6.1 million acres of federal land, similar to what the owl had in 1992, according to the rule.
“It’s time to move past failed paradigms and pursue better outcomes for people, forests and wildlife,” Fite is quoted in the American Forest Resource Council press release. “The 2021 NSO designation recognizes that what’s good for our forests is good for the owl and our communities. We oppose this delay and will ask the Court to implement the new designation.”