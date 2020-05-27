Lewis County Superior Court begins re-opening process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most all Lewis County Superior Court matters except jury trials will resume Monday at the county Law and Justice building in Chehalis, as the court system takes a major step back into normalcy, the court announced Wednesday.

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings and will be provided a covering if they don't bring one. Those who can't wear a mask should bring a doctor's note so the court can make alternate arrangements.

All criminal and civil cases will be heard with the exception of jury trials, which continue to be prohibited. Bench trials (trials by a judge without a jury) will remain an option, the court said.

Doors will be propped open to avoid touching which means hallways will need to be quiet during court proceedings.

Hand sanitizer will be provided outside of courtrooms and must be used before entering. Those unable to attend court in person should reach the courts at 360-740-1333 ext. 2 or work with their attorney to request a video appearance instead.

The court advises those coming for court to not bring any other visitors with them. Dockets will be heavier than normal due to the backlog of cases wrought by pandemic restrictions, and seating will be extremely limited, the court advised.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.