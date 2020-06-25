You are the owner of this article.
Lewis County Sheriff's Office searching fro missing Morton woman
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office searching fro missing Morton woman

missing morton woman.JPG

 Lewis County Sheriff's Office

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing Morton, Wash., woman.

Kristy D. Morgan was reported missing on June 21, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office press release. 

Morgan, 35, is a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and carrying a pink purse, and was walking from her home near the 100 block of Davison Road, Morton at about 1:45 a.m., the press release said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Tyson Brown at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 and reference case number 20C7632. 

