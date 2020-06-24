Lewis County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Morton woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing Morton, Wash., woman.

Kristy D. Morgan was reported missing on June 21, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Morgan, 35, is a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and carrying a pink purse, and was walking from her home near the 100 block of Davison Road, Morton at about 1:45 a.m., the press release said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Tyson Brown at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 and reference case number 20C7632.

