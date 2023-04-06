LEWIS COUNTY — Since August, adults with disabilities have been welcomed to disability-friendly activities through the Lewis County Accessible Recreation program by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services.

The program, which meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, holds events at different locations every week.

According to Victoria Romero and Katrina Fillmore, who manage Lewis County Accessible Recreation together, the program was created after a group of parents brought the idea to the county public health department.

“Adults with disabilities were so isolated during COVID,” said Romero, whose son is on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal.

Fillmore added her son, who also has a disability, kept telling her he missed his friends.

Lewis County Accessible Recreation has found success in its goal of helping disabled adults socialize. According to Romero and Fillmore, one of the program’s participants calls it her friend group. The events, which are open to people with disabilities ages 18 and over, see guests from their 20s to those in their 70s.

“We have quite a wide range of ages,” Romero said.

The program holds a variety of events, which include making crafts, playing bingo or going as a group to restaurants. Venues include the Veterans Memorial Museum for bingo and movies and the Quesadilla Factory where people have eaten together. In all their activities, Romero and Fillmore seek to ensure people of different ability levels are able to participate.

“We want to adapt everything so it can be done by everyone, at all the levels (of ability),” Romero said.

Bingo has proven a popular event with Lewis County Accessible Recreation. Participants recently met at the V. R. Lee Building next to Penny Playground for the low-stakes gambling game, with about 35 people in attendance. When playing bingo, Romero and Fillmore said they make sure everyone goes home with two prizes, no matter what. Prizes for bingo come from donations and can range from homemade hats to items purchased at the dollar tree or donated by caregivers.

Craft-making events are held every month and are geared toward each month’s season and holidays. When making crafts, Romero and Fillmore try to make sure event attendees have a chance to learn in addition to having fun.

“Our goal is to kind of have fun but also get some new skills in there,” Romero said.

Another popular activity are dances, which Romero and Fillmore said are attended by over 50 people and are held quarterly. The duo said the most recent dance included karaoke, which was a hit they intend to bring back for future dances.

Romero and Fillmore added they were pleased to see the dance attendees become more confident as they sang karaoke.

In addition to allowing adults with disabilities to socialize, Romero and Fillmore said the events allow parents and caretakers to bond. Fillmore said during crafting events, the pair brings enough supplies for parents and caregivers to participate.

Part of the idea behind the program was to create a way to get adults with disabilities out into the community. As part of that mission, the program holds a “discover Lewis County” themed event on the last Wednesday of each month. Romero and Fillmore told The Chronicle they hope to build guests’ confidence in new environments so they feel comfortable going again.

Among the events was a trip to a pumpkin patch sponsored by the Community Health Plan of Washington, allowing participants to take part for free. The program also received support from the Veterans Memorial Museum. Support for Lewis County Accessible Recreation allows Romero and Fillmore to make all the program’s events free except for some visits to restaurants.

“That’s our goal, we want to make it accessible to everyone,” Romero said.

One challenge Romero and Fillmore have faced is finding locations disabled adults are able to access.

“It’s really hard to find accessible locations in our community,” Romero said.

“That accessible piece is really important to us,” Fillmore added. “Lots of places think they’re wheelchair accessible but actually aren’t.”

Another issue Romero and Fillmore have faced is scheduling. The two told The Chronicle they ultimately decided to hold events from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays because that was one of the few times that didn’t conflict with other events, such as the Special Olympics and the JUMP program. The time also allows attendees to go bowling afterwards.

The success of Lewis County Accessible Recreation has also pushed Romero and Fillmore to add a teen group.

The two said seeing how much adults needed the program made them want to expand to teen events as well.

Those interested in taking part in events can email lcaccessiblerecreation@gmail.com or call 360-472-8301.