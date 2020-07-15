Lewis County deputies arrest alleged murderer of Winlock man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested a 50-year old Winlock woman who is a suspect in the death of a 53-year-old man in Winlock earlier that morning.

Tina Ann Pase was booked into the Lewis County Jail on second-degree murder charges Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at a residence in the 400 block of State Route 505 that morning, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said deputies responded at about 7:10 a.m. and found the victim deceased. Pase was arrested, but the sheriff's office did not immediately disclose where the arrest took place or provide any other details

At this time, deputies don't believe there are any other suspects or concerns about public safety, according to the press release.

An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 748-9286, or Lewis County Communications at (360) 740-1105.

