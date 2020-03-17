Lewis County COVID-19 patient discharged from St. John

The elderly Lewis County resident reported as PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was discharged and sent home in stable condition Monday, Cowlitz County health officials said Tuesday morning.

But health authorities in Clark County announced two COVID-19 patients — a hospitalized husband and wife in their 80s — died Monday evening

At this time, no additional exposure risks have been identified as a result of the case at St. John, said Steven Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer

Krager said, as far as he knew, the patient called ahead to the hospital and staff was prepared for him to arrive. St. John followed recommended protocols to protect staff, other patients and visitors, he said.

It's unclear how long the man was in the hospital or when he was tested for COVID-19. However, the infection was confirmed Sunday. The man is said to be in his 80s.

Lewis County Public Health is investigating where the man may have contracted the virus and whom he may have come into contact after he got sick. Monday marked the first time authorities released the patient's gender.