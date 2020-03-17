Lewis County COVID-19 patient discharged from St. John

The elderly Lewis County resident reported as PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was discharged and sent home in stable condition Monday, Cowlitz County health officials said Tuesday morning.
But health authorities in Clark County announced two COVID-19 patients — a hospitalized husband and wife in their 80s — died Monday evening
At this time, no additional exposure risks have been identified as a result of the case at St. John, said Steven Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer
Krager said, as far as he knew, the patient called ahead to the hospital and staff was prepared for him to arrive. St. John followed recommended protocols to protect staff, other patients and visitors, he said.
It's unclear how long the man was in the hospital or when he was tested for COVID-19. However, the infection was confirmed Sunday. The man is said to be in his 80s.
Lewis County Public Health is investigating where the man may have contracted the virus and whom he may have come into contact after he got sick. Monday marked the first time authorities released the patient's gender.
The case will be considered a Lewis County infection, so at this point Cowlitz County remains without a confirmed case of the disease.
The Clark County victims were the first in that county, according to health officials there. They had been hospitalized at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center last week, according to a Clark County government press release.
One patient was a resident at a small adult family home. All residents and staff at the adult family home are considered close contacts and have been quarantined. Public Health identified additional close contacts, who are also quarantined, the press release says.
The other patient was a resident at Van Mall, an assisted and independent living community. Public Health has identified all close contacts there and they have been quarantined.
“This is a horrible tragedy,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director, said in the statement “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time.”
