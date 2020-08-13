Lewis County Commissioners promise to donate 10% raise to charity

All three Lewis County Commissioners say they oppose the 10% raise recently granted by a citizens commission, and they plan to donate the extra money to charity.
A citizen salary commission announced the raises Tuesday, giving the elected officials their first pay boost in six years. The $8,200-a-year hike brings their annual salaries for the three commissioners to about $90,900.
“I think that all three commissioners have the same thoughts. ... We are facing some difficult budget challenges moving into 2021 with COVID-19 and the uncertainty of where finances will be in the next year,” Commissioner Bobby Jackson told The Daily News on Thursday.
The latest budget projections show that the county is down about 7%, or $200,000, for the year, said County Manager Erik Martin. The 2020 operating budget is about $41.1 million.
Whether that gap will close, grow or stay flat by the end of the year is unclear, Martin said.
The county’s main revenue sources are property tax and sales tax, and reports for sales tax revenue are usually delayed by two or three months, he said.
“It’s so hard to tell right now. We really are not projecting that yet. We are telling the commissioners, ‘This is where we are at right now. This is what we know,’ “ he said. “We have asked the departments and offices to be as conservative as possible in their 2021 budgeting, and we’ve told the commission once they get the preliminary budget back in, we will have additional information for the summer months.”
Martin noted that sales tax revenues took a big hit the first couple months of the coronavirus-related business shutdown, but they have “rebounded quite well.” The May sales tax was actually up compared to 2019.
The county received “what we considered to be a fairly normal amount” of property tax for the first half of the year, Martin said. And it got special COVID-19 relief funding, which can help balance this year’s budget.
“We have a lot of COVID-19 relief funding that we will be able to utilize in a number of different areas, but you never get to make up that lost revenue,” Jackson said. “The second quarter numbers were not as bad as we thought they would be ... but as we all know in the state of Washington, things have been changing on almost a daily basis.”
Jackson said he plans to donate his raise to the “Back the Blue for Kids” program he started with Toledo Police Sgt. Randy Pennington. That program provides local officers with gift cards to hand out to children in the community. The kids can use the gift cards to buy new school supplies, clothing and other goodies they might not otherwise be able to afford.
“The idea behind it, first of all, is to show support for our local police officers and let them know we love them and appreciate all they do,” Jackson said. “And also it gives them an opportunity to hopefully impact some kids living in their area. ... They’ve had their summers ripped out from under them. Their lives have been so heavily impacted by COVID, and most of them are having a hard time handling it.”
Jackson estimated that he could donate about 20 $25 gift cards to the program each month.
“That’s 20 kids we can impact pretty quickly,” he said.
Stamper said he will increase his usual donations to local nonprofits, including the county’s senior center, the Union Gospel Mission and school lunch programs. He had “already decided” to redirect any potential raise to charity before the salary commission made its decision.
“I knew that this (raise) was probably coming down one way or another, and I try to be generous anyway with the nonprofits and what I donate. ... This will allow the luxury to give back in this tough, tough time,” Stamper said.
He said he considered giving it back to the county directly, but “you’re still taxed on it, so at some point you have to figure out what the best avenue is.” He thinks the money will have greater benefit if given to community groups.
Likewise, Commissioner Edna Fund told the Centralia Chronicle that she will donate to nonprofits or other community organizations. The commissioners are not allowed to refuse the raise, according to the Chronicle.
“I could hardly sleep last night thinking about this. I’m struggling with this,” Fund said Wednesday. “I’ve come to the conclusion that whatever raise I get, it’s going back to the community.”
Fund told the Chronicle she was “taken aback” by the salary commission’s decision. The timing for raises is “all wrong” given the expected economic fallout from the pandemic.
Stamper and Jackson agreed.
“I was hopeful they’d hold off until we got through the budget season to kind of see where things were financially,” Jackson said.
“The optic looks bad, and I was not in support of this,” Stamper said. “I don’t begrudge people for wanting it, and I respect our other elected offices. ... We need to make the best out of a somewhat difficult decision.”
According to agenda documents, the total increase to the budget caused by the pay raises to the commissioners and the other elected officials, if the commissioners approve them, would be about $78,800.
“Certainly any time we are increasing spending now, during COVID, is concerning,” said Martin, the county manager. “I was a little surprised that the salary commission went forth with their recommendations and decision on the commissioners at this point in time. But I do know they felt like they had a duty to do, and it was outside of external forces like COVID.”
The commissioners called the salary commission together last year before the pandemic, Stamper said. The group “went dormant” in March when the pandemic started, and it wasn’t clear whether they’d issue a decision right away, he said.
While he opposed launching the salary commission, “we have other elected officials, and I get it.” The group directly sets the pay for county commissioners and recommends raises for the auditor, assessor, treasurer, clerk, coroner and prosecutor. Those positions also have not received a raise since 2014.
Stamper said the salary commission considers all elected officials when it discusses raises, so the commissioners could not exempt themselves from the pay hikes, even if they didn’t want a raise. However, the other elected officials “do deserve a raise,” Stamper said.
The Salary Commission recommended the same 10% increase for all other elected officials’ salaries. Should the county commissioners accept that recommendation, the auditor, assessor, treasurer, clerk and coroner would each get a $7,500 raise, bringing their annual salaries to $82,600. The prosecutor would get a $16,500 raise for a salary of $181,600 per year.
“Because the elected officials had not received a salary increase since 2014, the Salary Commission felt a rate of 2% over five years (for a total of 10%) was a reasonable increase,” according to a salary commission press release.
The recommendation is the result of a 4-2 vote at the commission’s July 7 meeting. The board most recently met on Aug. 4. Salary Commission members Kelly Bell, Donna Moody, Rick Kuykendall and Robert Berg voted in favor, while Martha Hunt and Eric Carlson voted against.
Commissioners have not yet decided whether to grant the recommended raises to the other elected officials.
