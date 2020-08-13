Lewis County Commissioners promise to donate 10% raise to charity

Martin noted that sales tax revenues took a big hit the first couple months of the coronavirus-related business shutdown, but they have “rebounded quite well.” The May sales tax was actually up compared to 2019.

The county received “what we considered to be a fairly normal amount” of property tax for the first half of the year, Martin said. And it got special COVID-19 relief funding, which can help balance this year’s budget.

“We have a lot of COVID-19 relief funding that we will be able to utilize in a number of different areas, but you never get to make up that lost revenue,” Jackson said. “The second quarter numbers were not as bad as we thought they would be ... but as we all know in the state of Washington, things have been changing on almost a daily basis.”

Jackson said he plans to donate his raise to the “Back the Blue for Kids” program he started with Toledo Police Sgt. Randy Pennington. That program provides local officers with gift cards to hand out to children in the community. The kids can use the gift cards to buy new school supplies, clothing and other goodies they might not otherwise be able to afford.