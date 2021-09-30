Lewis County Commissioner Stamper dies after hospitalization for COVID-19

After being hospitalized for more than a month with COVID-19, Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper died Wednesday evening, the county said.

"The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners is devastated to report that our friend, our commissioner, Gary Stamper has passed away after a five-week battle against COVID-19," a county press release said.

The commission held an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the steps needed to fill Stamper's seat. He represented District 3 on the east end of the county.

Stamper, 67, was in the intensive care unit at Vancouver’s PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after contracting COVID-19 in late August. Stamper previously stated he was vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a story by Centralia’s The Chronicle. He had served as a Lewis County Commissioner since 2015, following his retirement as principal of White Pass High School in Randle.

The press release said he "prided himself on standing up for the little guy, protecting the area’s timber interests and promoting economic growth while maintaining the area’s rural feel."