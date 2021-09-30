Lewis County Commissioner Stamper dies after hospitalization for COVID-19

After being hospitalized for more than a month with COVID-19, Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper died Wednesday evening, the county said.
"The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners is devastated to report that our friend, our commissioner, Gary Stamper has passed away after a five-week battle against COVID-19," a county press release said.
The commission held an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the steps needed to fill Stamper's seat. He represented District 3 on the east end of the county.
Stamper, 67, was in the intensive care unit at Vancouver’s PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after contracting COVID-19 in late August. Stamper previously stated he was vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a story by Centralia’s The Chronicle. He had served as a Lewis County Commissioner since 2015, following his retirement as principal of White Pass High School in Randle.
The press release said he "prided himself on standing up for the little guy, protecting the area’s timber interests and promoting economic growth while maintaining the area’s rural feel."
"In his personal life, Gary enjoyed traveling with his wife, Bobbi Barnes, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, whom he called his top priority,” the press release said. "His travel adventures — or often misadventures — with his wife were fodder for countless laughs."
Stamper leaves behind his wife; his daughters and their families, Sheena and Emmett Woods with grandchildren Rory and Reese, and Michele and Jesse Gore with grandchildren Hadley and Emma; his stepson and his family, Tyler and Jessica Walster with grandchildren Olivia and Kambree; and his stepdaughter and her family, Kelly Walster and Charlie Chancellor with grandchild Cree.
A "self-admitted softie when it came to animals," Stamper also "reveled in helping others," according to the press release.
"Whether it was delivering firewood to a struggling family, buying groceries for a perfect stranger or purchasing shoes for a student in need, the stories community members have shared about Gary’s kindness and generosity have been heartwarming and bountiful," the press release said.
The county is planning an informal gathering at 10 a.m. Friday at the historic courthouse, 351 Northwest North St., Chehalis. Plans for a service will be announced in the future.
Cards for Stamper's family can be sent to the commission office, addressed to the family of Commissioner Stamper, c/o Lewis County BOCC, 351 N.W. North St. Chehalis, WA 98532.