The Gifford Pinchot National Forest is upgrading the historic La Wis Wis Campground in East Lewis County near Mount Rainier National Park this summer.

Forest recreation managers applied for and received funding through the Great American Outdoor Act, to implement “essential upgrades” at this campground, according to a news release from the Forest Service.

This means campers will have one less campground option available while contractors complete the work. The campground is currently closed and will remain closed through this calendar year so work can occur safely and efficiently, according to the release.

Over the course of the summer, the water system will be replaced, including installation of new water lines and updated features such as accessible spigots. Additionally, a vault toilet will be installed and U.S. Forest Service archeologists and volunteers will work to renovate historic Civilian Conservation Corps constructed buildings within the campground.

For those visitors who may be looking for an alternative campground in the vicinity, recreation staff recommend:

• Ohanapecosh Campground, which is managed by the National Park Service and offers 188 sites.

• Soda Spring Campground, a small campground managed by the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

• Dog Lake Campground, a more primitive campground managed by the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest.