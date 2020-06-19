You are the owner of this article.
Lewis County approved for Phase 3; Cowlitz application pending
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Movie theaters, museums and libraries now can open in Lewis County.

State health officials Friday morning approved the county's application to move to Phase 3 of the governor's "Safe Start" plan. The stage allows restaurants and taverns to be occupied up to 75% of capacity; movie theaters to open at 50% of capacity; reopening of libraries and museums; bar areas at up to 25% capacity; gatherings of up to 50 people; resumption of non essential travel and customer-facing government services; and resumption of professional sports without audiences.

The approval comes after the county's largest single-day jump in cases, according to reporting by The Daily Chronicle. Health officials reported seven more positive cases Thursday, bringing the total to 48.

Lewis County has reported three coronavirus-related deaths.

Cowlitz County's request for a modified Phase 3 awaited review Friday morning. That application asks for a partial move to Phase 3, which would increase gathering sizes slightly (but remain under the full 50-person limit), resume customer-facing government services and allow museums and libraries to reopen. 

As of 9 a.m. Friday, county health officials reported 126 COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz. The county has not reported any deaths due to the virus. 

This story will be updated. 

