Lewis County approved for Phase 3; Cowlitz application pending

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Movie theaters, museums and libraries now can open in Lewis County.

State health officials Friday morning approved the county's application to move to Phase 3 of the governor's "Safe Start" plan. The stage allows restaurants and taverns to be occupied up to 75% of capacity; movie theaters to open at 50% of capacity; reopening of libraries and museums; bar areas at up to 25% capacity; gatherings of up to 50 people; resumption of non essential travel and customer-facing government services; and resumption of professional sports without audiences.

The approval comes after the county's largest single-day jump in cases, according to reporting by The Daily Chronicle. Health officials reported seven more positive cases Thursday, bringing the total to 48.

Lewis County has reported three coronavirus-related deaths.

Cowlitz County's request for a modified Phase 3 awaited review Friday morning. That application asks for a partial move to Phase 3, which would increase gathering sizes slightly (but remain under the full 50-person limit), resume customer-facing government services and allow museums and libraries to reopen.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, county health officials reported 126 COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz. The county has not reported any deaths due to the virus.

This story will be updated.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.