Lewis County approved for Phase 3; Cowlitz application pending

Movie theaters, museums and libraries now can open in Lewis County.
State health officials Friday morning approved the county's application to move to Phase 3 of the governor's "Safe Start" plan. The stage allows restaurants and taverns to be occupied up to 75% of capacity; movie theaters to open at 50% of capacity; reopening of libraries and museums; bar areas at up to 25% capacity; gatherings of up to 50 people; resumption of non essential travel and customer-facing government services; and resumption of professional sports without audiences.
The approval comes after the county's largest single-day jump in cases, according to reporting by The Daily Chronicle. Health officials reported seven more positive cases Thursday, bringing the total to 48.
Lewis County has reported three coronavirus-related deaths.
Cowlitz County's request for a modified Phase 3 awaited review Friday morning. That application asks for a partial move to Phase 3, which would increase gathering sizes slightly (but remain under the full 50-person limit), resume customer-facing government services and allow museums and libraries to reopen.
As of 9 a.m. Friday, county health officials reported 126 COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz. The county has not reported any deaths due to the virus.
This story will be updated.
