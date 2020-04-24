Lewis Co. PA: COVID-19 positive DOC inmate released to Cowlitz County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An inmate who was under quarantine and displaying symptoms of COVID-19 while held in a state correctional facility was released recently back to Cowlitz County, and he tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting a hospital here recently, Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer confirmed Friday.

"Last I talked to him, he was in Cowlitz County, his county of release," Meyer said Friday morning.

The inmate, who was imprisoned on a drug offense, is now out of the hospital and is recovering in isolation, Meyer said. Cowlitz County health officials are aware of his case, Meyer said.

Meyer said his office became aware of the inmate's release on Tuesday.

The inmate told Meyer he was exposed to other quarantined inmates at a DOC facility. Despite exhibiting symptoms while in custody, the inmate was not tested for the coronavirus, according to the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office. As part of the release process, he also was in close prolonged contact with two inmates, one headed to the Wenatchee area and the other to Clark County.

The Cowlitz County inmate insisted he be tested after arriving here and walked to a local hospital, where he was tested positive for COVID-19.

More information on the inmate was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

