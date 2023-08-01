There will be a one-night lane closure on the Lewis and Clark Bridge starting Thursday to complete work on the bridge's joint replacement project that completely closed the bridge for four days earlier this month.

One lane of traffic across the bridge will close beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday and remain down until 5 a.m. Friday while Washington Department of Transportation crews seal a stretch of the bridge deck toward the south end of the bridge. Cars will be alternatingly flagged through the closed section.

The announcement from WSDOT warns that drivers with oversized loads wider than 12 feet will be restricted from the crossing and that all traffic across the bridge should expect delays.