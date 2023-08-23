Bridge sealing work on the Lewis and Clark Bridge, also known as the Rainier Bridge, between Longview and Rainier, is expect to cause nighttime delays Sunday and Aug. 30.

Flaggers will guide travelers through an alternating single-lane closure from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights, according to a Department of Transportation press release. Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.

To keep road users and workers safe, travelers are asked to exercise caution, have patience and obey advanced warning signs.