The Lewis and Clark Bridge will be reduced to one lane Thursday evening while Washington State Department of Transportation crews take field measurements.

Starting Thursday at 7 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m., crews will take measurements in preparation for the upcoming up-to-eight-day finger joint replacement project that is scheduled to occur on June 26.

Drivers are advised to expect delays as the bridge will be reduced into a single lane, that will rotate directions between Longview and Rainier periodically.

The Lewis and Clark Bridge finger joint replacement project will replace two of the bridge's decaying expansion joints and a cracked floor beam. All traffic will be detoured to either the Astoria-Megler Bridge or the Interstate 5 Bridge between Vancouver and Portland.