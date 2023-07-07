Four nights of single-lane closures and delays across the Lewis and Clark Bridge are beginning Monday before it fully shuts down for several days of repairs on July 16.

The Washington Department of Transportation said single-lane closures on the bridge between Rainier and Longview will take place between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday, during which time traffic will alternate across the span. No closures will take place on Friday or Saturday night before the complete closure.

The partial and full closures are required to replace the finger joints on either end of the bridge and repair a damaged floor beam. The full closure could last up to eight days. There will be bridge access for pedestrians and emergency services during the extended shutdown, except for the window when the floor beam is being replaced.

Drivers are asked to prepare for delays when crossing the bridge during both the upcoming single-lane closures and lengthy detours during the extended closure. The Wahkiakum County Ferry will provide priority river crossings to first responders and residents with urgent medical needs.