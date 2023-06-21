The Lewis and Clark Bridge will have overnight single-lane closures for about a week starting Monday.

The Washington Department of Transportation said next week's single-lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

There will not be lane closures between June 30 and July 8 for the Fourth of July holiday celebrations and the Rainier Days events.

Overnight closures will resume after July 8 until the bridge is fully closed for an estimated eight days of repair work starting July 16.

Drivers are asked to prepare for delays when crossing the bridge during the lane closures and lengthy detours during the full closure in July. Emergency vehicle will be able to cross the bridge during the full closure and will be given priority access to the Wahkiakum County Ferry.

The partial and full closures are required to replace the finger joints on the bridge and repair a damaged floor beam.