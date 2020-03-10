You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lewis and Clark Bridge night work to resume Monday
0 comments

Lewis and Clark Bridge night work to resume Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Commuters crossing the Lewis and Clark Bridge may encounter delays while night construction starts back up on Monday, March 16. 

The electrical work, replacing aviation and navigation lights on the bridge, is slated to be done by mid-April, according to Washington State Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Fahrni.

While the times of construction might vary based on the day, Fahrni said for now the work will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. During construction, both lanes will be open but will be restricted to allow for the staging of equipment.

Those times could also changed based on congestion, Fahrni said. The department decided to move from day work to night work to reduce traffic. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News