Lewis and Clark Bridge night work to resume Monday

Commuters crossing the Lewis and Clark Bridge may encounter delays while night construction starts back up on Monday, March 16.

The electrical work, replacing aviation and navigation lights on the bridge, is slated to be done by mid-April, according to Washington State Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Fahrni.

While the times of construction might vary based on the day, Fahrni said for now the work will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. During construction, both lanes will be open but will be restricted to allow for the staging of equipment.

Those times could also changed based on congestion, Fahrni said. The department decided to move from day work to night work to reduce traffic.

