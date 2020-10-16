Levy election a matter of life or death for Castle Rock Library

"Every time we run the levy, we have not been able to find anyone who is willing to make an 'against statement,' " Selander said. "If we can't do it, then it goes to the county, and they advertise for someone. And they have not been able to find anyone to do it. But every time there are still people who vote against it."

The levy requires a 60% supermajority approval to pass, as well as at least 143 total “yes” votes this year to validate the results. (Validation requires at least 24% of the voter turnout from the previous general election.)

An identical measure the city ran in the primary election failed with just 55.2% of the vote. The city is running the measure again as a second — and final — attempt to get approval.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A small group of library supporters gathered outside the building Friday afternoon in Downtown Castle Rock for a "Vote Yes" rally. They carried campaign signs with footnotes that explained "Our city does not fund the library. You do."

More than 1,700 people held Castle Rock library cards in 2018, according to statistics from Washington State Library, a department of the Secretary of State. (Data from 2019 was not available for Castle Rock.)