Letter from the editor: More comics are here (online at least)

So, today I get to announce what some — at least those of you willing or able to go online — may consider good news.

When we rolled out our new lineup of comics, astute readers might have picked up that it comes from one syndicator, Andrews McMeel Universal. It represents nearly 500 comic strips, only a small fraction of which we're able to include in print.

Now you, The Daily News subscriber, have free access to all 496 comics, including such TDN darlings as "B.C.," "Breaking Cat News," "Dilbert," "Non Sequitur," "Rose is Rose," "Rubes" and "The Wizard of Id."