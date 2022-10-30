Letter from the editor: End of police blotter is not the end of crime coverage

Today, The Daily News joins many, many newspapers before it in ceasing publication of what’s known as the “police blotter.”

That doesn’t mean our commitment to cover crime is waning. If anything, we want to give you more comprehensive, nuanced coverage.

There are several reasons behind the move. First, you blotter watchers may have noticed that the feature no longer includes various calls for service. This is because the Cowlitz County 911 center is giving us far less information than it once did. Where once it included in its daily reports remarks made by officers dispatched to a scene, it now just tells us why the original caller phoned in.

Say, for example, a call comes in as “shots fired.” Law enforcement responds, but upon arriving at the scene, they realize it’s just a couple of kids playing with firecrackers. In earlier days, we could have included that context if the entry had more information, which most call log entries did. Under the new list of calls, we can’t tell you if someone actually shot a gun or a car backfired.

The cold hard truth is that callers are often wrong. Well meaning. But wrong.

Cowlitz 911 Director John Diamond said the change is due to a software switch the agency made in June. With the new system, it would take too many staff hours to redact information before giving reports to the media. He said the agency’s policy on releasing information to the media, last updated in 2008, states staff only have to share the nature of the emergency call, time, approximate location and responding agency, which is what they started to supply as of Wednesday.

I can hear some of you thinking that we should follow up with every item of interest. But on any given day, there are some 300 calls fielded by at least six police agencies. I’m not sure newspapers were ever staffed at that kind of level to chase them all down.

With that change in access, The Daily News had to narrow its blotter to only felony arrests, and no reports of suspected crimes, like car thefts or home burglaries. The question becomes, is that fair?

Those familiar with the legal system know that suspects often enter the system with the highest level of charges possible levied with the expectation that, somewhere along the way, they may get reduced – either as a district attorney weighs whether there is enough evidence to prove the more serious crime or as plea deals are struck.

Sometimes, charges are dropped completely, for all sorts of reasons.

Is it fair for that person to have archived, forever online an account of the arrest? We don’t remove items because we take our role as newspaper of record very seriously despite the begging of those accused.

What if the police nabbed the wrong guy? It does happen. Police are sometimes wrong.

Our jobs as journalists are to chase down the real stories. We need to ask questions of the police, of witnesses, of victims and of the accused, if possible.

Here’s another example, from Wednesday’s blotter no less. A Kelso woman was suspected of trafficking stolen property and perjury. That doesn’t tell you much, but that’s all we printed.

So, the right thing to do is to ask questions, and present the reader with the full story.

Turns out, Lilly Delia Salaz, 36, was arrested on suspicion of selling at least four iPhone 13s reported stolen from the US Cellular Wireless store on Ocean Beach Highway. In July police say more than $30,000 in smartphones and tablets were stolen from the store. Later police say they caught Salaz allegedly selling the phones through an Eco-ATM, a kiosk that purchases old phones for cash at the 38th Avenue Walmart. The police also allege Salaz lied to them about who asked her to sell the phones.

That’s a much more complete picture of the arrest and allegations.

Going forward, we will continue to scan call logs and arrest reports — to find the stories you need to know about, the ones that give you a truer picture of what’s happening in our community. We’ll also keep an eye on trends.

The Daily News has a new reporter assigned exclusively to public safety and courts reporting, Matthew Esnarya. If you’ve got a tip, drop him a line at mesnayra@tdn.com. If it’s a good one, you can be sure we’re following up on it.