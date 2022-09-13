Letter from the editor: Comics, puzzles to change as more added to tdn.com

I’m a very blessed editor. I inherited a very dedicated, hard-working and tireless newsroom of journalists, who, without a permanent editor for so many months before my appointment, put their noses to the ground and pounded out great newspaper after great newspaper.

And I’ve been very blessed by The Daily News readers. I answer the emails and phone calls of a very engaged audience, one that has come to count on The Daily News for accurate, responsible, strong, compelling reporting. We take our mission seriously, and you, dear readers, do as well. I thank you for that.

This was all a too-long prologue to tell you about some changes, starting in today’s edition, that admittedly for a few may take some getting used to.

But I started here because I cannot underscore enough how important we take our calling. There are a lot of niceties in the daily paper, but journalism is at the center of what we do. We will not become a “news desert.” No, not on our watch.

While we continue to evolve as a digital-first, community-minded local news organization, we — like all of you — must constantly evaluate how we’re investing our resources. More than ever, our investments must be keenly focused on continuing to bring you the best local news coverage possible, every hour of every day.

With that in mind, you’ll notice that in today’s print edition, we’re providing you with a new slate of comics, puzzles, advice content and other features.

The great news: You have access to legendary comics like Peanuts and Garfield; you’ll find a challenging crossword puzzle from the Los Angeles Times (my personal fave!); “Ask Amy” is a thoughtful advice column from Amy Dickinson; and, of course, a daily horoscope.

What’s more, you will now find additional “funny page” comic strips exclusively on our E-edition platform, and you also will have access to almost 500 comic strips, dozens of puzzles and several new syndicated columnists on our website.

The new E-edition-only comics pages are available starting today. And the rest of the hundreds of available digital-only comics, puzzles and columns will be available on our website in the weeks to come.

We’re excited about the new lineup of features content, and we hope you enjoy it. But we also recognize that many of you might no longer see a particular comic strip, puzzle or advice columnist that you enjoyed.

We invite you to explore the additional comics, puzzles and columns in our E-edition and on our website, and we know you’ll find some new gems there.

I sincerely thank you, our readers, for supporting us in our continued commitment to invest in the people and tools that make it possible to bring you the best local journalism available today.