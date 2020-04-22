'Let us fish!': Washington anglers, hunters want restrictions lowered

WDFW spokeswoman Carrie McCausland said last week that several factors led to the agency's decision to prohibit hunting and fishing, including the failure of some anglers at beaches to respect social distancing.

"One of the things we've been hearing is 'I can do this safely,' " McCausland said. "While that's probably true ... we have to manage the state as a whole, and we know not everybody is going to practice (social distancing). ... It's bigger than any one individual. And we think the fish will still be there. We continue to stock the fish. We know they're getting bigger and meatier. We just ask people to practice patience."

Even solo anglers still "have to get to that (fishing) location," McCausland said. "There is a chance you'll have to stop to use the restroom, get gas, food, bait. ... All of those activities are potential places or instances where people could share the coronavirus."

McCausland said the decision is "not at all" influenced by efforts to pump-up fish populations: "This is entirely driven by public safety."

Other anglers have questioned why they can't fish while they're already allowed to be out on the water anyway. And some with lakefront property wonder why they can't fish from their backyards.