'Let us fish!': Washington anglers, hunters want restrictions lowered

Washington wildlife officials say they're aiming to loosen bans on recreational fishing after Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order expires on May 4, though details still have not been worked out.
It could be welcome news for outdoors enthusiasts and officials who have asked why fishing and hunting — which can be some of the most solitary outdoor activities — have been barred by COVID-19 social distancing mandates.
As many have put it on signs, petitions and online posts: "Let us fish!"
Inslee's Tuesday night address on Washington's COVID-19 recovery plan didn't specify exactly which, if any restrictions from his March "stay home, stay healthy" order will be lifted by May 4. But among other goals, he said the state hopes "we can begin to let people take part in outdoor recreation."
And Washington Fish and Wildlife officials are looking for ways to reopen fishing and hunting around that time, according to reporting by The Wenatchee World.
Opening those activities up won’t be as easy as “flipping a switch,” WDFW spokesman Jason Wettstein told TDN Wednesday, and the agency is in the midst of deciding the best way to bring them back.
“All I can say right now is we’re considering all the options,” Wettstein said. “Those decisions will be based on what state health authorities come to between now and May 4th.”
The Cowlitz County sheriff, Kelso City Council and Cowlitz County commissioners this week called on Inslee and WDFW officials to open fishing and spring hunting seasons.
"Fishing and hunting can be done just like all of these (outdoor) activities utilizing social distancing practices," the letter said. "In most cases, sportsmen and women do try to do so away from others while hunting and fishing."
Their letter cites Oregon, for example, where fishing and hunting remain open to residents only to avoid coaxing out-of-state travelers.
The WDFW's April 6 decision has for now closed or delayed recreational fishing, shellfish harvesting and spring turkey and bear hunting seasons.
Recreational fishing in Washington was a $475 million industry in 2008, WDFW reported in 2008, and surely it is worth many more millions today.
WDFW spokeswoman Carrie McCausland said last week that several factors led to the agency's decision to prohibit hunting and fishing, including the failure of some anglers at beaches to respect social distancing.
"One of the things we've been hearing is 'I can do this safely,' " McCausland said. "While that's probably true ... we have to manage the state as a whole, and we know not everybody is going to practice (social distancing). ... It's bigger than any one individual. And we think the fish will still be there. We continue to stock the fish. We know they're getting bigger and meatier. We just ask people to practice patience."
Even solo anglers still "have to get to that (fishing) location," McCausland said. "There is a chance you'll have to stop to use the restroom, get gas, food, bait. ... All of those activities are potential places or instances where people could share the coronavirus."
McCausland said the decision is "not at all" influenced by efforts to pump-up fish populations: "This is entirely driven by public safety."
Other anglers have questioned why they can't fish while they're already allowed to be out on the water anyway. And some with lakefront property wonder why they can't fish from their backyards.
"Those that can fish from their own boat or off their own dock are pretty lucky, but it’s not the norm," McCausland said in an email Wednesday. "Most people still have to travel. Because only a few would be able to take advantage of this opportunity, one of the things we also have to consider is that natural resources belong to all Washington residents equally. Having fishing only open to just a few people wouldn’t be fair, but we are excited to be looking at how we can reopen this opportunity and get back to providing fishing access to all our customers."
In a video interview published last week by the Spokane Spokesman-Review, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said WDFW data shows most of the hunters in the spring turkey and bear hunting seasons would travel from far away, violating the governor's order.
People are "by and large" following the restrictions, McCausland said, and have been respectful and positive toward Fish and Wildlife officers. Officers have tried to educate rather than cite most anglers they've run into. And of the few citations they have made, it's typically been for anglers also breaking other rules, such as hook and gear violations and failure to have a license.
