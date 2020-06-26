Legal fireworks begin Sunday, agencies urge safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The window for legal firework sales and use in Cowlitz County begins Sunday, and officials are reminding people to use fireworks not just legally but safely as well.

Licensed stands can sell fireworks beginning noon Sunday through July 5.

Fireworks classified as bottle rockets, missiles, firecrackers, M-80s and similar products, as well as homemade or modified devices, are illegal in Washington.

In Cowlitz County and Longview, fireworks can only be used June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29 through July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight, and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In Kelso and Kalama, fireworks must end at 11 p.m. on the 4th.

Woodland allows fireworks sales from noon June 28 through 11 p.m. July 4. Fireworks can only be used from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1 through July 3 and from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4.

In Castle Rock, fireworks only are allowed to be set off from 9 a.m. to midnight on Independence Day.

Fireworks are prohibited in public parks unless allowed via permit and are not allowed on school district property.