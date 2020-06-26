Legal fireworks begin Sunday, agencies urge safety

The window for legal firework sales and use in Cowlitz County begins Sunday, and officials are reminding people to use fireworks not just legally but safely as well.
Licensed stands can sell fireworks beginning noon Sunday through July 5.
Fireworks classified as bottle rockets, missiles, firecrackers, M-80s and similar products, as well as homemade or modified devices, are illegal in Washington.
In Cowlitz County and Longview, fireworks can only be used June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., June 29 through July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight, and July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
In Kelso and Kalama, fireworks must end at 11 p.m. on the 4th.
Woodland allows fireworks sales from noon June 28 through 11 p.m. July 4. Fireworks can only be used from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1 through July 3 and from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4.
In Castle Rock, fireworks only are allowed to be set off from 9 a.m. to midnight on Independence Day.
Fireworks are prohibited in public parks unless allowed via permit and are not allowed on school district property.
Violating fireworks restrictions could result in a misdemeanor and bail would be $500, according to the city of Longview.
The city posted a list of fireworks safety tips reminding people:
- Fireworks should be lit in a clear area away from buildings, vehicles and dry vegetation.
- Place devices on a hard, level surface and don’t hold or throw them. Never aim at people or structures.
- Only adults should light fireworks.
- Always have a hose or bucket of water nearby.
- Use eye protection and don’t cross over the top of a lighted firework.
- Never attempt to re-light a “dud” and instead place it in a bucket of water.
- Soak used fireworks in water and never place used fireworks in or near your home.
- Keep all pets indoors.
