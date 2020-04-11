You are the owner of this article.
Legacy Washington student contest deadline extended
Legacy Washington's "Ahead of the Curve" student contest deadline has been extended to May 31. 

To enter the contest, Washington students in grades six through 12 must submit an entry form, along with either a written work, two-dimensional art or a podcast that showcases an individual they believe is ahead of the curve in their community. 

The contest is in conjunction with Legacy Washington's "Ahead of the Curve" exhibit, which opened in September 2019 and celebrates trailblazing women in the state's history. 

Winners will be selected in each category in grades six through eight and nine through 12. Winners will receive a gift card and a special certificate during an awards ceremony in the Secretary of State’s office in Olympia. Ceremony date and details are to be determined. Winning pieces will be featured on the Secretary of State’s website and social media accounts. 

