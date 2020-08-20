Left lane of westbound SR432 closed for bridge work

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Washington State Department of Transportation on Thursday morning closed the left lane of westbound State Route 432 near Tennant Way for bridge work.
The closure began around 8:30 a.m. and will last until further notice, according to WSDOT.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today