Leaves from city owned trees picked up through January

Leaves from City of Longview maintained trees may be placed in the streets through January for pick up by the city's Stormwater Division, according to a press release from the city.

The city asks the following guidelines be observed when placing leaves in city streets, which are considered public rights of way:

• Place only leaves from city-maintained trees in rows about one foot from the curb to allow for drainage. Yard debris is the property owner's responsibility. For a fee, leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken through April 15, 2022, to the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

• Do not put branches or sticks in leaf piles because they may damage the street sweeper. If the sweeper is unable to pick up the leaves, a street crew will remove them with a front-end loader.

• Help prevent flooding on the street by clearing leaves from catch basin grates until city crews are able to pick up the leaves.

• Be patient. Leaf pick up is on a structured schedule and will be picked up as soon as possible.

• Residents can help prevent flooding on their streets by clearing leaves from catch basin grates until city crews are able to get the leaves.