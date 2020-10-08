Learning remotely without internet: Districts work to 'bridge digital divide'

“They’ve gone out to families at Community House all the way to families up in the Coal Creek area who would otherwise lack a good quality internet connection,” Keevy said. “They’ve gone to support families that don’t have capacity with their existing connections. There’s been quite a number of ways we’ve been able to support families and bridge that digital divide.”

“Our internet essentials program has been around for years now and when the pandemic hit it shone a spotlight on the digital equity piece,” Brown said. “We recognize ... that our services are now more important than ever, so we created the internet essentials agreement program that allows Comcast to enter into different partnerships.”

Under the partnerships, Comcast will cover the cost for families for the first two months, then the partner covers the cost for the remaining months, Brown said. OSPI decided to cover the cost for the current school year for low income families, and will also reimburse Kelso School District for its internet essentials contract with Comcast.

An OSPI press release said it has contracts with Ziply and Presidio as well to serve up to 60,000 families statewide. The $8.8 million price tag will be covered by the $21 million OSPI got from the CARES Act.

To sign up, parents should contact their local school.