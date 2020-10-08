Learning remotely without internet: Districts work to 'bridge digital divide'

When Castle Rock mom Angelina Mclean starting having trouble with her cable provider over the summer, she didn’t worry too much about it. But when the school year started for her children and her internet was spotty, she said it quickly became a focus.
“I was having some (problems) with the cable company, and for a while my home phone wasn’t even connected,” she said. “I never called to fix it all summer, because who uses a home phone now? I didn’t want to sit on the phone on hold for an hour.”
She's working to get if fixed now, after she had trouble getting her elementary and high schooler logged onto remote school. In the meantime, her elementary student is back in school on a hybrid schedule and her high schooler is taking advantage of the district’s “internet café,” which allows students to come in and use school Wi-Fi.
Cable provider Comcast announced this week it was offering a $10 monthly internet essentials program for low-income families. In Kelso, the district decided to use some of its CARES Act funding to cover the cost for families already in the free and reduced price lunch program.
Comcast Community Impact Director Rebecca Brown said the company is helping about 2,000 Kelso families, but through a new partnership with the state office of public instruction will now be able to easily help about 38,000 school families throughout the state.
In Longview, district technology manager Matt Keevy said he helped a family that had three children and a parent working from home on one slow internet
“What are we going to do about it? We got them a hotspot to get the kids off the home internet connection. They could share the hotspot and the parent could work successfully,” Keevy said.
In a bid to get students connected, local districts have deployed over 400 internet hotspots and set up Wi-Fi access in parking lots, connected families with cheap internet and bused small groups of students into school for internet cafes.
“Our priority is access and connectivity,” Kelso spokesperson Michele Nerland said. “We want to make sure everyone who needs access has it.”
Kalama gave out 63 hotspots, Longview about 230 and Castle Rock 100.
The number of internet hotspots given out in Kelso was not available. The district has 79 families, with 152 students, who either live in an internet "dead zone" for coverage, have spotty internet or very limited data, Nerland said. Between a Comcast partnership, hotspots and internet cafes, all families now have access to internet.
In Longview, between 5% and 7% of the roughly 6,700 students did not have reliable internet connection, Keevy said. That could be due to a financial barrier or just because they live in a location that providers don’t service. The hotspots allow 400 students in all grade levels to get online, he said.
“They’ve gone out to families at Community House all the way to families up in the Coal Creek area who would otherwise lack a good quality internet connection,” Keevy said. “They’ve gone to support families that don’t have capacity with their existing connections. There’s been quite a number of ways we’ve been able to support families and bridge that digital divide.”
“Our internet essentials program has been around for years now and when the pandemic hit it shone a spotlight on the digital equity piece,” Brown said. “We recognize ... that our services are now more important than ever, so we created the internet essentials agreement program that allows Comcast to enter into different partnerships.”
Under the partnerships, Comcast will cover the cost for families for the first two months, then the partner covers the cost for the remaining months, Brown said. OSPI decided to cover the cost for the current school year for low income families, and will also reimburse Kelso School District for its internet essentials contract with Comcast.
An OSPI press release said it has contracts with Ziply and Presidio as well to serve up to 60,000 families statewide. The $8.8 million price tag will be covered by the $21 million OSPI got from the CARES Act.
To sign up, parents should contact their local school.
“It’s amazing and so important that OSPI and private entities can come together and find ways to help,” Brown said, adding that the program is expected to help at least 600 families in the Longview School District alone.
Keevy said the district will start transitioning families who are using hotspots because of a cost barrier to the OSPI program, so the hotspots can go to families who can’t get internet any other way.
Amy Neiman, Longview director of State and Federal Programs, said requests for hotspots have slowed down in recent days, but she thinks there are still a few families out there who need them.
“We’ve got a lot of dedicated people that are really trying to reach these families,” she said.
Keevy said getting families internet isn’t as easy as just handing out hotspots and Chromebooks. First, the district has to make sure there’s ample security on the devices, including a safety filter that complies with the Children’s Internet Protection Act.
“Ensuring that filtering layer happened at the device regardless of what computers were connected to it and receiving the internet access ... took a few weeks to iron out,” Keevy said. “But absent of that, I wouldn’t feel comfortable deploying them.”
Kelso and Longview families can also access Wi-Fi in certain parking lots, allowing students to come and sit in the car to use the Wi-Fi. In Kelso, internet is available in Rose Valley, Carrolls, Huntington Middle School and Kelso High School parking lots. In Longview, Keevy said while some buildings have less capacity than others, "there’s a space at just about every building."
“We tried to create options for connectivity,” he said.
Kelso, Kalama Castle Rock also set up internet cafes, allowing kids to essentially do remote learning in the school buildings, Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said.
In Kelso, that looks like busing between 35 to 70 students daily to nine different district schools if they live in an internet "dead zone," Nerland said. It’s only for families who previously reached out to the district to say they could not access internet in any other way.
Kalama spokesman Nick Shanmac said the district is "scheduling limited in-person learning opportunities and on-site remote learning" for students who can't get strong enough, or any, internet.
Comcast’s Brown said that while his firm covers most of the I-5 corridor, there certainty are areas where their service is not available.
“In those more rural committees it’s definitely more difficult,” she said. “There are longer conversations to be had on how do we continue to cover for this (equity issue) moving forward.”
Long-term, Keevy said the technology purchases made during the pandemic will only add value to education.
“These types of initiatives and purchases will only serve as a windfall going forward for us as we try to find and identify families that have a gap and a need and find ways to fulfil those,” he said.
