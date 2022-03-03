Learn about public transportation options in Cowlitz County on March 10

Residents can learn how to use public transportation in Cowlitz County through an online training at 6 p.m. March 10.

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Government is hosting the training to explain how to find and use online resources to access local public transportation like city buses or rides for veterans.

People can review Cowlitz County transportation options at www.cwcog.org/mobility_location/cowlitz-county.

The CWCOG is a regional planning organization aiming to improve access to transportation services for people with disabilities and lower incomes, as well as youth, aging adults and rural populations.

Attendees must register in advance for the training at www.cwcog.org. For special accommodations to attend, call 360-577-3041 by 5 p.m. March 7, or use the state's toll-free relay service at 800-833-6388 and ask the operator to dial 360-956-7575.

