Members of the public can get information and ask questions about a planned affordable housing project in Longview during an open house Wednesday.

The Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington is holding the meeting with the architect and developers of Sunrise Village 4 p.m. Wednesday at Longview Presbyterian Church.

People can also join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7091160943 or by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering the meeting ID number 709 116 0943.

Sunrise Village will include 40 units of affordable housing and help residents with needs like budgeting and employment help, according to the housing authority.

The project at 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street is on land donated by the church specifically for affordable housing.

Funding sources for the $16.6 million project include private investment through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program as well as the state Department of Commerce, the city of Longview, Cowlitz County, PeaceHealth Medical Group and the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington.