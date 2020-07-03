League of Women Voters plans virtual primary election forums

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County will hold virtual candidate forums before the Aug. 4 primary election starting next week.

Forums will be broadcast live on KLTV, and the League announced in a press release that it hopes to make recordings of the forums widely available.

Here is the forum schedule:

5 p.m. Thursday, July 9: Candidates for County Commissioner, District 1: Will Finn, incumbent Arne Mortensen and Rosemary Siipola.

5 p.m. Friday, July 10: Candidates for County Commissioner, District 2: Kurt Anagnostou, Jack Hansen and incumbent Dennis Weber.

3 p.m. Monday, July 13: Candidates for Legislative District 19 State Senator: Wes Cormier, incumbent Dean Takko and Jeff Wilson.

3 p.m Tuesday, July 14: Candidates for Legislative District 19 Representative: Clint Bryson, Marianna Everson and incumbent Jim Walsh.

3 p.m. Thursday, July 16: Candidates for Legislative District 20 Representative: Kurtis Engle, Brian Lange and Timothy Zahn. (Peter Abbarno declined.) State Rep. Richard DeBolt is stepping down from the position.

Instructions to view the live forums will be announced later, accoding to the League.

Voters can send in questions or suggestions for topics in advance by emailing them to Sharon Watt: slwatt@earthlink.net.

