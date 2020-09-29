League of Women Voters announce candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County announced the group’s remaining virtual candidate forums.

“Normally at our forums we take written questions from audience members, which won’t be possible this time,” League President Sharon Watt is quoted in a press release.

She invited the public to send questions or topics in advance to her at slwatt@earthlink.net.

The League of Women Voters is non-partisan and neither supports nor opposes any candidate. The League urges everyone to vote and seeks to educate voters on candidates and issues.

For more information visit www.lwvwa.org or see the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County events listing on the group’s Facebook page.

The schedule

Sept. 30

: 4 p.m., Sen. Dean Takko and Jeff Wilson, 19th Legislative District.

Oct. 9

: 2 p.m., League of Women Voters of Clark County in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County, debate between Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long, U.S. Congressional District 3.

Oct. 12