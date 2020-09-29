League of Women Voters announce candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County announced the group’s remaining virtual candidate forums.
“Normally at our forums we take written questions from audience members, which won’t be possible this time,” League President Sharon Watt is quoted in a press release.
She invited the public to send questions or topics in advance to her at slwatt@earthlink.net.
The League of Women Voters is non-partisan and neither supports nor opposes any candidate. The League urges everyone to vote and seeks to educate voters on candidates and issues.
For more information visit www.lwvwa.org or see the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County events listing on the group’s Facebook page.
The schedule
Sept. 30
- : 4 p.m., Sen. Dean Takko and Jeff Wilson, 19th Legislative District.
Oct. 9
- : 2 p.m., League of Women Voters of Clark County in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County, debate between Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long, U.S. Congressional District 3.
Oct. 12
- : 5 p.m., Patrick Harbison and Bruce Pollock, PUD commissioner, District 1.
Oct. 13
- : 3 p.m., Marianna Everson and Jim Walsh, state representative, Position 1, Legislative District 19; and Rep. Brian Blake and Joel McEntire, state representative, Position 2, 19th Legislative District.
Oct. 16
- : 3 p.m., Will Finn and Arne Mortensen, Cowlitz County commissioner, Position 1; and Kurt Anagnostou and Dennis Weber, Cowlitz County commissioner, Position 2.
All events will be available live on KLTV (cable Channel 29) and will stream live at kltv.org, according to the press release.
Watts said the League hopes to make recordings of the forums widely available, including on the Cowlitz County Elections Office website.
