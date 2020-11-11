LCC's new teacher degree using COVID-19 to turn out prepared graduates

Teachers have had to learn just as much about virtual school as students the past few months, adding an unexpected curriculum section to Lower Columbia College’s new teacher certification degree.
However, Bachelors of Applied Science in Teacher Education Program Director, instructor and advisor Ann Williamson said the students have taken it in stride, and the experience could actually make them more prepared teachers in the long run.
“I think these teacher candidates really have an awesome opportunity right now to experience virtual teaching and what that looks like,” Williamson said. “Who knows what that future will look like in education? ... These teachers will enter the work force having that experience, which is a real plus for them.”
The program kicked off in September 2019, welcoming LCC’s first-ever bachelor’s degree-seeking cohort of 24 students to a two-year bachelor of applied science program in teaching.
Since then, BAS-TE instructor, data administrator and certification officer Michaela Jackson said four students left the program, but “it’s still a strong group.”
The program offers certification and non-certification paths to students, giving graduates the option to work in any classroom from early learning and preschool through eighth grade. As the Southwest Washington region is facing a teacher shortage, the college choose this program as the first bachelor’s degree path to help address that crunch.
Williamson said LCC’s program, while new, is very strong because it focuses on hands-on experience. Students spend time in classrooms the entire two years they’re in the program, which is not usual for teacher programs. That way, LCC teacher candidates get experience in all different age groups with four different teachers, Williamson said.
“The power in the program is that time spent in the classroom,” she said.
Jackson said while the state requires 450 hours of student teaching, students in LCC’s program do 792 hours of student teaching.
“They feel the time they spent in the clinicals, doing hands-on teaching, has been a great way to prepare them for the actual position of teaching instead of just a lot of textbooks,” she said.
Another advantage is that students get to see the beginning and end of the school year, where most student teachers only are in the classroom for one part of the year.
“Often in student teaching you only do one semester or trimester, so you only see that chunk,” Jackson said. “You don’t see what it looks like to get a classroom started or to get them ready for the next grade level.”
The courses are planned with working adults in mind, Williamson said, and LCC offers full- and part-time programs. Before applying, students first have to complete a two-year associate’s degree program.
“Classes meet Tuesday and Thursday in the early evening so people can still maintain their employment while they’re taking classes,” she said.
This past summer LCC added its first 24-student part-time cohort. That program will take three years to complete the bachelor of applied science in teacher education and will offer greater flexibility for students, Williamson said.
The application for third cohort, which will be a full time program, will open this winter and will be due in early spring, Williamson said. The application can be found on the BAS-TE website.
While the classes are virtual due to COVID-19, Williamson said the program is fortunate because it’s still been able to place all its students in student teaching positions in local Cowlitz County and Wahkiakum County schools.
“A lot of teacher prep programs have struggled placing students because of COVID, and our school partners have been wonderful,” she said. “All our students are placed ... they’re experiencing virtual instruction, some have hybrid models they’re experiencing and some are in school settings that have gone back totally face-to-face.”
Williamson said the students were well-prepared for remote education because in the spring, the BAS-TE instructors decided to delay student teaching, as grade schools were closed and then trying to figure out new remote models. Instead, they gave the LCC students lessons in the best practices for to virtual teaching, so “when we did request placement they would be an asset to the teacher they were placed with,” she said.
By spending so much time in local district, that will also give the new graduates a leg up in the hiring process, Jackson said. All the time student teaching is like “an on-the-job interview.”
“(Our students) are primarily place bound, so they want to get a position in Cowlitz County. That’s their goal,” Jackson said. “So they’re seeing this online teaching and using the online platform and the methods that our districts are using.”
Teaching is a process of constant reflection, Jackson said, so she and Williamson are always looking at change to make to the program, especially to fit all the state-required content areas in.
“Math and literacy are a focus because those are our main skills that are taught in elementary and pre-k, but we also have to remember that we’re creating well rounded educators. So there has to be a social emotional component and anti-bias, we have to hit art and PE,” Jackson said. “We’re just trying to figure out this perfect dance as far as what our curriculum looks.”
Looking toward the future, Williamson said the program wants to be part of diversifying the workforce, support bilingual instruction and retaining new teachers.
“We look at who are our students, who’s missing and who do we need to make sure we’re reaching out to,” she said.
Jackson said the program might also look at adding an alternate route to teacher certification that’s specifically for paraeducators looking to move into certified teaching, but they want to get the first cohort graduated before considering adding anything new.
As most new teachers who leave tend to leave the profession in the first three years, Williamson said the program is looking at supporting graduates even after they start new jobs by having periodic “education after hours” events. LCC would bring in specialists in various subjects, like classroom management, to give new graduates more support.
“Also, they’re a cohort,” Williamson said. “They want to keep that sense of camaraderie and we want them to stay together and support them on the journey.”
