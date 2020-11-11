LCC's new teacher degree using COVID-19 to turn out prepared graduates

“Classes meet Tuesday and Thursday in the early evening so people can still maintain their employment while they’re taking classes,” she said.

This past summer LCC added its first 24-student part-time cohort. That program will take three years to complete the bachelor of applied science in teacher education and will offer greater flexibility for students, Williamson said.

The application for third cohort, which will be a full time program, will open this winter and will be due in early spring, Williamson said. The application can be found on the BAS-TE website.

While the classes are virtual due to COVID-19, Williamson said the program is fortunate because it’s still been able to place all its students in student teaching positions in local Cowlitz County and Wahkiakum County schools.

“A lot of teacher prep programs have struggled placing students because of COVID, and our school partners have been wonderful,” she said. “All our students are placed ... they’re experiencing virtual instruction, some have hybrid models they’re experiencing and some are in school settings that have gone back totally face-to-face.”