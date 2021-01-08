LCC's international program 'bucked the trend' of pandemic decline

Even as the college was able to open up a few in-person classes in May, the pandemic “certainly made things a lot more challenge for students,” Boisvert said.

“I know that we had a few students who just decided to return back home,” she said. “People reconsidered and embassies were closed. There were mixed messages on when U.S. embassies would reopen and if they would give visas to students. Now most are open, but wait times are really long.”

While across the nation new international student enrollment is down by 43%, which Boisvert said was the biggest dip since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, LCC’s program “bucked the trend.” Despite the many global factors suggesting otherwise, enrollment at LCC has held steady.

“I’m just as surprised as anyone else. How did we do that? I’d like to say because we’re small we’re able to be a bit more resilient and also nimble,” she said. “If students need individual help and support to stay here or their schedules need to be customized we can do that. We pride ourselves on that.”