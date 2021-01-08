LCC's international program 'bucked the trend' of pandemic decline

At the end of 2019, Lower Columbia College International Programs Director Marie Boisvert thought the 2020 international program was going to be the “strongest ever.”
“We had a whole bunch of students (interested) and I was thinking we would break the threshold of 30 students,” Boisvert said. “Then this happened.”
“This,” of course, was the COVID-19 pandemic. College campuses and much of the state closed down, flights were suspended and then came uncertainty about visas and international student requirements.
On July 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that any international students whose courses were entirely online in the fall would be deported, because they’re technically violating the requirements of a student visa. After nationwide outcry and multiple lawsuits were filed, the ruling was reversed July 14.
“It was tumultuous and stressful ... the announcement that international students not in in-person classes had to leave made it a stressful week or so,” Boisvert said.
Boisvert said a silver lining of that week was how LCC instructors and administrators came together to reassure the students and find a way for them to stay.
“It was a dark spot but also a light spot, seeing everyone rally around supporting our students,” she said.
Even as the college was able to open up a few in-person classes in May, the pandemic “certainly made things a lot more challenge for students,” Boisvert said.
“I know that we had a few students who just decided to return back home,” she said. “People reconsidered and embassies were closed. There were mixed messages on when U.S. embassies would reopen and if they would give visas to students. Now most are open, but wait times are really long.”
While across the nation new international student enrollment is down by 43%, which Boisvert said was the biggest dip since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, LCC’s program “bucked the trend.” Despite the many global factors suggesting otherwise, enrollment at LCC has held steady.
“I’m just as surprised as anyone else. How did we do that? I’d like to say because we’re small we’re able to be a bit more resilient and also nimble,” she said. “If students need individual help and support to stay here or their schedules need to be customized we can do that. We pride ourselves on that.”
This year, that’s looked like frequent check-ins with both students on campus and those who are back in their home counties, she said.
“We can check in on everybody and address worries or just commiserate with them … and I think those things have allowed us to retain a lot of students as opposed to have them disappear,” she said.
In addition, LCC has students from roughly a dozen countries. Boisvert said that range helps because some schools rely on a pipeline from one country, and if that county bans travel, then the school’s program grinds to a halt.
“I aim for as much diversity as possible in countries represented,” she said. “It serves the mission and in this case it definitely helped (the program be resilient).”
LCC also revamped its online intensive English program this year, allowing students stuck in limbo to stay engaged with the school and brush up on their English language skills while they wait. There are half a dozen students enrolled in the program now, Boisvert said.
Boisvert said every year the LCC foundation every year picks one project to support with funding, and this year the online English program was chosen.
“We were really appreciative of the foundation and office of instruction,” she said. “It’s nice that LCC has this spirit of innovation.”
There are six new students coming to LCC next year, and two students will graduate this year, Boisvert said. That leaves 22 students who will likely continue on next year, totaling 28 in the program.
While she’s “always really hesitant to project” numbers, as international programs are volatile, she’s feeling “pretty positive.” Her goal is to get closer to 40 students, which she said is the most she would want to have in the program to retain the level of attention they provide.
“Now that there’s a vaccine on the way, I believe there is pent-up demand to study in the United States. We will lose some people who don’t want to go abroad, but I do think there will be a little bump,” she said. “I’m cautiously optimistic we can continue to grow responsibly.”