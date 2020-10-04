LCC's fall quarter courses starts smoothly, hybrid likely to continue for winter

While the first week of Lower Columbia College’s fall quarter was atypical, with most students online, the increased course load of hybrid classes started without problems, college officials said.

That’s good news, Vice President of Instruction Kristen Finnel said, because its likely winter quarter will look similar to the fall quarter as COVID-19 cases fluctuate in the county.

“Unfortunately, COVID isn’t getting significantly better,” she said. “We’re assuming it will look a lot like fall — we’ll have some of the hybrid course similar to what we have now.”

Finnel said even with 90 hybrid classes starting up on Sept. 21, staff and students were able to easily use the COVID-19 mitigation plans that they “fine-tuned” in spring on a larger scale.

“We have great safety protocols in place, so we just implemented those safety protocols in these new additional classrooms,” Finnel said. “We have a plan in place. The faculty has been trained, the students have to go through COVID training. So far it’s been doing really, really well.”